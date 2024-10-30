Ever since Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana was released in Japan in 2023, western fans have eagerly been waiting for news on if and when they would get a localized version. The wait is finally over, as XSEED announced today that they will be releasing Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana in the Americas on January 7, 2025. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is a remastered version of Ys: Oath in Felghana, which is a 2005 remake of Ys III: Wanderers From Ys. The Oath in Felghana changes the perspective to an isometric viewpoint from the original 2D side scroller and greatly expands the story.

Related Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana PS5 English Release Leaked The re-release of Ys Memorie: The Oath in Felghana for PS4, PS5 and PC has been leaked.

Ys: The Oath in Felghana was originally released in the US for PSP back in 2010, and was later ported to PC. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, is an enhanced remaster that helps bring the classic game into the modern era. Enhanced graphics and sounds will ensure that this version is the best looking and sounding version of the third mainline entry in the Ys Saga. In this adventure, Adol and Dogi return to Dogi's hometown to find that things are not well, which tends to be a common theme wherever Adol Christin travels. What was meant to be a pleasant return home turns into a great adventure for the red haired swordsman.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is a remastered version of Ys: Oath in Felghana, which is a 2005 remake of Ys III: Wanderers From Ys. The Oath in Felghana

Key features taken from XSEED's announcement are listed below.

Classic RPG Excitement Remastered – Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like “Turbo” mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world.

Refined Visual Variety – Ys Memoire features all-new “Refined” character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the “Classic” versions at a whim.

A Silent Protagonist No Longer – Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravity to the famous hero.

A Sweeping Soundtrack Reborn – Well-regarded for its outstanding soundtrack, this version features three different iterations of the epic score (Original, PC-8801, and X68000) for players to choose from, all remastered in high-quality audio.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is scheduled for release on January 7 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Switch digitally, with pre-orders available for $29.99 on the Nintendo eShop and available for Wishlist on PSN. A limited Refined Edition will be available for PlayStation 5 and Switch, which includes a physical copy of the game, 14-song soundtrack CD, acryllic diorama set, acryllic keychain set, cleaning cloth and four postcards with artwork from the game for $59.99, which is available for pre-order from the Marvelous website. Ys fans are also encouraged to check out the latest release in the Ys saga, Ys X: Nordics.