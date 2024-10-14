Ys X: Nordics will be available in just a couple of weeks. The reviews are out, and while it currently sits at a respectable 82 on Metacritic, some interested parties may still be hesitant to make the purchase. Today there's good news for people who may be interested but also ambivalent, as a playable demo for Ys X: Nordics is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Switch. Save data from the demo will carry over to the retail version, so this is a perfect opportunity for anyone who has been curious about the Ys series but never got around to checking it out. Or for Ys fans who want to start playing Ys X: Nordics ahead of launch.

Related Review: Ys X: Nordics Ys X: Nordics chronicles Adol's latest adventure as he embarks across the sea.

A Journey Into the Obelia Gulf

The Ys games chronicle the adventures of Adol and his companion Dogi. Chronologically, Ys X: Nordics is one of Adol's earlier adventures and is set between Ys II: Ancient Ys Vanished - The Final Chapter and Ys: Memories of Celceta, the remake of Ys IV. The events of Ys X: Nordics occur while Adol and Dogi are passengers on a ship headed to Celceta when they are attacked by the Balta Sea Force. Forced to dock in the city of Carnac, Adol and Dogi need to figure out a way to earn their keep, while Adol, of course, is eager to get back to adventuring. As Adol is prone to stumbling into adventures, he happens upon a talking seashell that bestows the power of mana upon him, which also ends up intertwining his adventuring with another warrior named Karja.

Adol and Karja are joined together for most of the game, as the two battle the evil Griegr in tandem with their Mana infused attacks. Ys X: Nordics features many fun Mana abilities. In addition to myriad special attacks, Adol will progressively unlock more noncombat Mana abilities, such as a magical surfboard and the ability to see hidden items. A new feature in Ys X: Nordics is the ship, which players can use to discover hidden islands and engage in naval battles. Our review linked above goes into much more detail about the features and the reasons why we thought Ys X: Nordics is a great game, but the demo allows players to decide for themselves if they agree with us.

Our review linked above goes into much more detail about the features and the reasons why we thought Ys X: Nordics is a great game, but the demo allows players to decide for themselves if they agree with us.

Ys X: Nordics is scheduled for release on October 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch. There's a Limited Edition that's available from NIS America's online store, which includes a copy of the game, soundtrack, mini art book, sling bag and more. The soundtrack is one of the strong points, which makes the Limited Edition more appealing.