Pikkards are adorable rodent-like creatures that have become staples of Ys games. They look a bit like what would happen if someone combined a capybara with a pikachu, though I don't think anyone really knows what they are. There are five pikkards in total that end up taking residence on the Sandras, and a few others that end up finding a home elsewhere. This guide will show where to acquire every pikkard in the Obelia Gulf during your playthrough of Ys X: Nordics.

Sache and Lux

Sache and Lux need to be found in order to make use of the pikkards, but it is possible to find pikkards before Sache assigns the quest. The player just can't use the pikkards for anything until after Sache is on board the Sandras. Sache and Lux are found on Inlet Island. We went to Inlet Island to recruit these characters in Chapter VII, though it may be possible to get them earlier, since the first pikkard was found before Chapter VII. Sache has grown rather fond of these critters, and wants to take one on the Sandras.

Since Adol is a softie and allows it, she requests that Adol and Karja find and bring more pikkards to the ship, and given that Adol takes on any quest that is offered, it's only natural to accept. Whenever a pikkard is found, just talk to Sache, and the pikkard will be taken off the adventurers' hands. Pikkards that are given to Sache can be found in various spots on the Sandras, and they can give out certain materials when spoken to. They also provide fertilizer for the onboard garden for some fresh farm provisions at sea.

Speedy Pikkard

The Speedy Pikkard is on Hidden Isle and doesn't really want to be caught. As soon as Adol and Karja approach the pikkard, it darts off. Catching it isn't that difficult, just continue in the direction it took off and go to its next hiding spot on the very small island. Hiding spot is used very loosely, since it can pretty much be seen wherever it is, but it does have a propensity to prefer the high ground. After a few escapes, Karja decides a pincer attack is the way to go. Going back to near where the Sandras is trapped, the poor pikkard is surrounded, and begins its new life, which consists of getting spoiled by Sache aboard the Sandras.

Scaredy Pikkard

The Scaredy Pikkard is in a bad spot and needs to be rescued. In Chapter VI, a blue quest marker appears in the water in Sonnelia Basin, where the Sandras is in the screenshot. Sail up to the quest marker and there appears to be the wreckage of what used to be a ship. A scared pikkard is here. Invite the poor critter on board, and the Sandras now has another source of fertilizer.