Key Takeaways Ys X: Nordics to release internationally on October 25 for PC, PS, and Switch.

Focuses on Adol Cristin and pirate Karja Balta in a conflict between Normans and Grieger.

First game in the series with sailing and ship combat; only two playable characters.

Fans of NIS' Ys series have had to wait very patiently for almost a year now as the company prepares Ys X: Nordics for an international release. The game has been on Japanese PlayStations and Switches since September of last year, making the wait all the harder. Fortunately for fans living outside Japan, the end is finally in sight. The announcement of Ys X: Nordics' international release date came today at last via a brand-new trailer, and the game will be arriving on PC, PlayStation and Switch on October 25.

To jump into Ys X: Nordics will be to jump into the story of adventurer Adol Cristin and pirate Karja Balta and follow their exploits in the Obelia Gulf. The unlikely pair will not only end up bound by fate and the power of Mana, but also find themselves right in the middle of a conflict between two powerful factions: the Normans and Grieger. Why exactly the proud warlike Normans are taking on the possibly immortal Grieger isn't yet entirely known to the people of the gulf; their lives hang in the balance nonetheless, and it's up to Adol and Karja to put a stop to things and save them.

Ys X: Nordics focuses heavily on its two lead characters.

As one might surmise from the setting, Ys X: Nordics is the first in the series to feature sailing and ship combat. It'll also be breaking from recent series tradition in that it won't be making use of the party system seen in the likes of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. This is Adol's and Karja's story; thus, they are the only two playable characters this time around.

Standard versions of Ys X: Nordics will give players the option of either Japanese or English voiceovers, but so far only the PC version has been confirmed to have a Japanese language text option. So, those looking for the full original Japanese experience would be better off going with the PC version.

Additionally, fans can now pre-order the Ys X: Nordics Limited Edition from the NIS America online store. This version comes with a physical copy of the game, a soundtrack CD, an art book, a Ys X: Nordics metal pin, a postcard set and a themed sling bag. The package is selling for $104.99, which, while certainly expensive, at least offers more than certain other recent (purely digital) deluxe editions selling at similar price points.