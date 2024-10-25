One of the better aspects of Ys X: Nordics is the freedom in which it gives the player to aimlessly sail around Obelia Gulf and see what optional activities can be found. Clearing Recapture battles can pepper the sea chart with quest markers to give the player some guidance in their exploration, but even before that happens there are several mysteries waiting to be uncovered, whether it be a spot for sea life, a hungry penguin or an uncharted island. What awaits Adol and Karja on each island varies, but one island holds a deadly surprise if the two are not properly prepared.

Jotunn Time

Optional super bosses have been around for ages, and Ys has even been known to have a few. In Chapter X, when the Sandras sets sail into the Rogue Sea, a blue quest marker can appear. This location can be accessed after sailing through some narrow winding passages. This marker is for Jotunn Island, a name that suggests this might not be a small island paradise in which to vacation. Given that Adol has to explore everything, regardless of how likely it is to kill him, the sensible thing to do is drop anchor and step onto the island, which is home to Vermóðr, the ultimate Griegr.

Vermóðr of Mercy

Visting Jotunn Island and fighting Vermóðr isn't required, unless the player enjoys unlocking achievements and completing all record logs in a game. Plus, there is some personal satisfaction in besting an overwhelming adversary. Once Adol and Karja are on Jotunn Island, there isn't much in the way of treasures or regular enemies: it's just the big guy waiting for a fight. This is by far the most challenging fight up to this point, and even players who had a fairly easy go of things in the rest of the game will still likely be challenged by Vermóðr. Vermóðr has incredibly powerful attacks that have a large area of effect.

A player who isn't careful will likely find one of their adventures knocked out as a single attack can take out thousands of hit points. Having a high Break attribute is useful in this fight, as Vermóðrs durability barrier will regenerate several times throughout the battle, and an especially annoying time when his barrier completely regenerated was when he had just a sliver of his health bar remaining.