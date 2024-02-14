Key Takeaways Ys X: Nordics, set to release this Fall, takes players on an adventure in the Obelia Gulf as a younger Adol teams up with a pirate, Karja Balta, to save the people from immortal monsters called Griegr.

Exciting new features include the ability to control a ship and engage in naval battles, as well as a reworked Cross Action battle system where players can control both Adol and Karja simultaneously.

The announcement of Ys X: Nordics getting a western release gives hope that Ys: The Oath in Felghana may follow suit

Toward the close of 2022, YS X: Nordics was announced and was released last September in Japan. Hardcore Gamer predicted (aka hoped on pure speculation) that Ys X: Nordics would eventually receive a release date for the west and the time has finally come.

Release window would be more appropriate as no exact date has been announced, but sometime this Fall, Ys X: Nordics will be following in the footsteps of Prince Akeem and will be coming to America on Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. PC versions will include the option to use a Japanese language voice over. Some of what players can expect to see in Adol's new adventure can be seen in the newest trailer.

New Features In Nordics

Ys X: Nordics takes place in the vibrant Obelia Gulf. Adol Christin and his new ally, the pirate Karja Balta, will have to work together in order to save the people of the gulf from the threat of the Griegr, a mysterious type of immortal monster. Not too many details have been revealed yet, but we have some ideas of what this upcoming title will entail. This is likely a prequel to at least a few of the Ys games as it's stated that this stars a younger Adol. Adol is a very well-traveled adventurer and is no stranger to ships, but Ys X marks the first time players will be able to control a ship to explore the ocean and take part in naval battles.

The battle system has also been reworked. The recent Ys games had players forming a party of three characters that could be switched at will. Ys X features a Cross Action battle system to control Adol and Karja. Solo mode has the player controlling one character while AI handles the other. Combination Mode will have the player controlling both characters simultaneously.

While nothing has been announced, Ys: The Oath in Felghana received an HD remake for Switch in Japan. This remake was announced around the same time as Ys X: Nordics, so there's hope that the remake of the remake of Ys III: Wanderers From Ys may also get announced for a western release in the near future.