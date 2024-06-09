Key Takeaways Love Eternal, a 2D horror-platformer, follows a teenager named Maya navigating a twisted world after being abducted by a god.

The game has a gravity-bending mechanic that allows Maya to navigate through various hazards, and an emphasis on creepy, surreal visuals.

Developed by brika and set to be publish by Ysbryd Games, Love Eternal is set for release on all major platforms in 2025.

Speaking from experience, this writer never gets tired of a satisfying amount of glee gained whenever a new game is announced, and it's done so via a trailer that can only be summed up with the simple sentence of "You have to see it for yourself." Not because it makes things easier or anything, but because there's always a thrill in sharing the most delightfully weird and interesting stuff possible with an audience. And such is the case with Love Eternal, a new title from Ysbryd Games and the two-person development team of brika, which was just unveiled today as part of the ongoing IGN Live event. Even with a more simplistic art style, it still manages to be extremely captivating, and while you may already know from the headline that this is a horror game (a 2D platforming horror game, to be exact), you likely still aren't ready for the trailer, which you can check out at the link here...

Teenage Wasteland

...So yeah, things are getting all messed up in our teenage protagonist Maya's life. She feels alienated from her family, she's fighting with her friend, and oh yeah, she's also been abducted by a selfish god who wants her all to themselves. So yeah, she's kind of going through a lot. Now she has to escape from this Iron Age world, having to navigate through several deadly hazards such as spikes and lasers. Luckily, the power of gravity is on Maya's side, as they can reverse their own gravity when possible in order to navigate these twisted labyrinths. Comparisons to Celeste are likely inevitable, if only due to the use of crystals that can be broken mid-fall, but Love Eternal still looks like it has its own unique flair and sets of challenges.

The kicker is all of the twisted visuals experienced throughout Maya's journey, as this universe serves up dark reflections of her home life with evil twins, spider demons, size-shifting family members, and more. And that's not even getting into all the other surreal visuals, which actually serve as a terrific contrast to the minimalist retro style. It looks quite impressive, especially for brika's first longform title. It's going to be a while before we see Maya's adventure in full, though, as Love Eternal isn't due out until 2025, when it's currently set to arrive for all major platforms. If this initial reveal has been any indication, though, it definitely stands a chance at standing out among others in both the horror and platformer genres.