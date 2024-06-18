Key Takeaways The next Zelda game, Echoes of Wisdom, surprisingly stars Zelda as the playable protagonist instead of Link, wielding the Trirod.

In this new game, players will explore and discover objects to duplicate, using them for puzzle-solving and battling enemies alongside them.

Echoes of Wisdom offers a sandbox approach similar to Breath of the Wild, releasing on September 26 for a compact Zelda experience.

If any sort of new Zelda was to be announced or even teased during today's Direct, the likelihood was that in absence of the Switch's successor, Nintendo would keep the scale of such a project relatively smaller compared to mainline titles. And as was initially teased during its opening segment, the similarities in visual style and aesthetic to 2019's remake of Link's Awakening, could lead some to suspect some other manner of remake -- or possibly an expansion of sorts to Link's Awakening -- was on the cards. In fact, what we got was something altogether more surprising, in more ways than one.

And if the revelation that series staple Link was somehow out of the picture -- finding himself, like fellow denizens of the world, snatched out of Hyrule and pulled through rifts in reality -- wasn't enough, that Zelda, the titular princess of the series, would in fact be the playable protagonist, is perhaps the bigger surprise. In what Nintendo have officially announced as the next entry in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. But rather than wielding a sword, shield and a variation on a trustee grouping of items, Zelda this time wields what's dubbed the Trirod -- granting her the ability to make an "echo" or copy of objects found in the world.

Related Review: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is an unforgettable adventure, and this remake does it justice.

What's Yours is Now Mine

As a result, Echoes of Wisdom's key gameplay pillar comes into view, as it's through exploration and subsequent discovery of objects to duplicate where the puzzle-solving is found. Very much akin to the gameplay loop of recent mainline titles, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Echoes of Wisdom takes a more sandbox approach as to how players navigate and traverse both overworld and dungeons alike. Even enemies encountered can be duplicated and utilized in battle to fight with you.

Be it as simple as a wooden box or something with more potential like a cube of water or enemy that can seemingly paralyze/stun other hostiles for a brief time, from its brief snippets of gameplay alone, Echoes of Wisdom looks like a compact, bite-size rendition of the kind of experience fans of the series have recently come to expect and enjoy from Nintendo. Better still, we won't have long to wait to see how this more unconventional approach will play out. Echoes of Wisdom releases for the Switch on September 26.