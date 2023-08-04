11 Best Weapons To Use In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the world of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find yourself on a fascinating journey filled with various challenges, puzzles, and enemies to conquer. As you navigate through the diverse landscapes and treacherous terrains, having the right weapons in your arsenal is crucial to your success. In this article, we’ll be exploring 11 of the best weapons that will aid you on your quest to bring peace to the land.

As a devoted fan of The Legend of Zelda, you’re no stranger to the importance of the right tools for Link’s heroic adventure. We’ll provide expert tips on acquiring and utilizing the most effective weapons that the kingdom has to offer. These powerful tools will not only help you push through tough obstacles, but also make your encounters with Zelda’s nefarious foes all the more manageable.

Whether you’re a seasoned Legend of Zelda player or new to the series, these 11 indispensable weapons will prove essential to your journey in Tears of the Kingdom. As you accept the responsibility of rescuing the kingdom from darkness, know that these powerful tools are there to support you in your noble quest.

Not necessarily in a specific order (other than the Master Sword!), be sure to utilize all of these in different situations to be your most powerful self.

Top 11 Weapons in TOTK

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, having the best weapons in your arsenal is essential to progressing through the game. In this section, you’ll discover some of the top weapons that can significantly enhance your gameplay.

1. Master Sword (Melee)

The Master Sword is the most iconic weapon in the game and the only renewable one, as it does not break once worn down like other weapons. To obtain it, you’ll need to find all the geoglyphs and pass a stamina test. To acquire it, you will need to have a minimum of 2 stamina wheels. Once you meet this requirement, you can obtain the sword by pulling it from the forehead of the white dragon.

2. Savage Lynel Bow (Ranged)

The Savage Lynel Bow is a powerful ranged weapon, which can be obtained from White-mane Lynels. This bow offers exceptional accuracy and damage output, making it ideal for taking out enemies from a distance. To acquire this bow, you will have to defeat a White-maned Lynel, which are some of the most powerful non-boss enemies in the game.

3. Scimitar of the Seven (Quick Attack)

The Scimitar of the Seven is a one-handed sword that offers incredible speed and agility. With its quick attack pace, you’ll find it easy to dispatch multiple enemies in rapid succession.

4. Boulder Breaker (Usefulness)

The Boulder Breaker is a powerful two-handed weapon that can demolish cracked walls and rocks. Obtain it by completing the Goron City main quests and giving Cobble Crusher x1, Flint x5, and Diamond x3 to Fugo. This weapon is also effective against Stone Pebblits and Stone Talus.

5. Lightscale Trident (Exceptional Fuse Power)

The Lightscale Trident, known for its long reach and low weight, allows you to maintain a safe distance from your enemies. It’s perfect for those who prefer a faster, more agile fighting style.

6. Great Eagle Bow

The Great Eagle Bow is an exceptional bow that comes with high damage and fast shooting speed. It’s perfect for taking out enemies from a distance, providing you with an advantage in combat.

7. Hylian Shield

The Hylian Shield is the ultimate defense weapon in the game. It can be found through side holes around the perimeter of Hyrule Castle. Its high durability and strong protection make it an invaluable asset on your journey.

8. Blue Moblin Pounder

The Blue Moblin Pounder is a mighty two-handed weapon that delivers powerful crushing blows. Its heavyweight and force make it ideal for dealing with heavily armored foes.

9. Gloom Sword

The Gloom Sword is an enchanted weapon bearing dark power. Its unique abilities allow you to unleash devastating attacks on your enemies, striking fear into their hearts.

10. Homing Arrow

While not a weapon itself, the Homing Arrow is a specialized arrow that seeks out its target, ensuring a higher chance of hitting intended enemies. Combine Keese Eyeballs or Aerocuda Eyeballs with a powerful bow to maximize its effectiveness.

11. Gerudo Scimitar

The Gerudo Scimitar is a curved sword favored by the Gerudo people. Its sleek design and quick attack speed make it an excellent choice for those who enjoy swift and fluid combat.

Weapon Durability and Stats

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, weapon durability plays a crucial role in your gameplay experience. Here’s what you need to know about how durability and stats work for the 11 best weapons.

Different weapons have varying levels of durability, which affects their longevity during battles and exploration. Keep in mind that the actual durability of a weapon depends on its base stats; for instance, a simple wooden stick breaks in just a few hits, while the Master Sword is more resistant to wear and tear.

It’s essential to be aware of the following aspects:

This indicates how long your weapon will last before it breaks. Higher durability means you can use it for a more extended period before needing to find a replacement. Infinite Durability: Some weapons, like the Master Sword, do not break and have infinite durability, making them reliable choices for crucial battles.

Some weapons, like the Master Sword, do not break and have infinite durability, making them reliable choices for crucial battles. Base Attack Power: This stat represents the weapon’s raw damage output. Higher numbers indicate stronger weapons that can deal more damage to enemies.

This stat represents the weapon’s raw damage output. Higher numbers indicate stronger weapons that can deal more damage to enemies. Stats: Apart from durability and base attack power, some weapons might have additional attributes like elemental damage, critical hit chance, or increased range.

To provide an example of the weapons found in the game, consider the following:

Master Sword: The legendary blade with infinite durability and high base attack power. Obtained by pulling it from the forehead of the white dragon. Hylian Shield: A highly durable shield found in side holes around the perimeter of Hyrule Castle. Savage Lynel Bow: A powerful bow obtained from White-maned Lynels.

Remember to keep an eye on your weapon’s durability during gameplay. If a weapon is about to break, consider switching to another option or repairing it if possible. Don’t hesitate to experiment and find which weapons best suit your playstyle.

Unique Abilities

In the realm of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, certain weapons have unique abilities that can provide you with an edge in battle. These abilities can range from increased damage to elemental effects that hinder your enemy’s movements.

For instance, the Boulder Breaker has the Demolisher passive ability, which enables you to destroy cracked walls and rocks with ease. This weapon is also highly effective against Stone Pebblits and Stone Talus.

Another weapon with a special effect is the Lightscale Trident. As a Zora weapon, it has a base attack of 22 and is perfect for fast attacks while maintaining a safe distance from your enemies.

In addition to these weapons, there are a variety of arrow combos that you can use to unleash devastating effects on your opponents. Some examples include:

To obtain and master these weapons, it is crucial to explore various parts of Hyrule Castle and complete different quests. For example, you can find the Hylian Shield in side holes around the perimeter of Hyrule Castle. And for the legendary Master Sword, you’ll need to pull it from the forehead of the white dragon after accumulating at least two stamina wheels.

Remember that understanding your weapons and their unique abilities is key to successfully navigating through the challenging world of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Keep exploring and experimenting with different combinations to find the perfect arsenal for your journey.