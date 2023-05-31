With over 200 recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are almost endless possibilities for Link to cook. All recipes in TOTK require some kind of ingredients that can be cooked in a pot, but some ingredients do not play well with others.

Any time you use a Monster Part, be sure to mix it only with Critters and Bugs, not with meat or herbs for example. Mixing Monster Parts and Critters will result in elixirs, while mixing food like meat and veggies or fish together will result in cooked food that will restore hearts and sometimes give a special effect as well.

These special effects can be incredibly useful to make it through your journey, survive cold areas, hot areas, or even replenish stamina while gliding, or provide hearts beyond Link's normal capacity.

The most used recipes will appear at the beginning of this list, then at the end you will find a list of all recipes regardless of their popularity, in case you are looking for something in particular.

Hearty Ingredients & Where To Get Them

Stamina (Enduring) Ingredients & Where To Get Them

All Recipes in TOTK

Below is a list of all recipes in TOTK, including the effect they give Link, if applicable, and the ingredients required to make the meal! If you're unsure what material qualifies as a "Mushroom, Fish, Fruit, etc," just click on the meal and refer to their individual page that contains a listing of all materials that fit into these applicable categories.