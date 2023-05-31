Quick Links
With over 200 recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are almost endless possibilities for Link to cook. All recipes in TOTK require some kind of ingredients that can be cooked in a pot, but some ingredients do not play well with others.
Any time you use a Monster Part, be sure to mix it only with Critters and Bugs, not with meat or herbs for example. Mixing Monster Parts and Critters will result in elixirs, while mixing food like meat and veggies or fish together will result in cooked food that will restore hearts and sometimes give a special effect as well.
These special effects can be incredibly useful to make it through your journey, survive cold areas, hot areas, or even replenish stamina while gliding, or provide hearts beyond Link's normal capacity.
The most used recipes will appear at the beginning of this list, then at the end you will find a list of all recipes regardless of their popularity, in case you are looking for something in particular.
Hearty Ingredients & Where To Get Them
- Hearty Radish - Lanayru Sky Archipelago, South Lanayru Sky Archipelago
- Big Hearty Radish - Thunderhead Isles, North Necluda Sky Archipelago
- Hearty Truffle - Hyrule Field, West Necluda
- Big Hearty Truffle - Sometimes in caves & in East Necluda, Gerudo Desert
- Hearty Bass - West Hebra Sky (in water)
- Hearty Salmon - Hebra Mountains, Tabantha Frontier
Stamina (Enduring) Ingredients & Where To Get Them
- Stambulb - South Sky Islands
- Endura Carrot - East Necluda, Hyrule Ridge
- Endura Shroom - North Tabantha Sky Archipelago, North Necluda Sky Archipelago
All Recipes in TOTK
Below is a list of all recipes in TOTK, including the effect they give Link, if applicable, and the ingredients required to make the meal! If you're unsure what material qualifies as a "Mushroom, Fish, Fruit, etc," just click on the meal and refer to their individual page that contains a listing of all materials that fit into these applicable categories.
|
Icon
|
Meal
|
Recipe #
|
Cooking Method
|
Ingredient(s)
|
|
001
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom
|
|
002
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom, Meat
|
|
003
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom, Fish
|
|
004
|
Cooking Pot
|
Meat
|
|
005
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fish
|
|
006
|
Cooking Pot
|
Seafood
|
|
007
|
Cooking Pot
|
Meat, Meat, Meat, Meat
|
|
008
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fish, Fish, Fish, Fish
|
|
009
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Fruit
|
|
010
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Hylian Tomato
|
|
011
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Mushroom
|
|
012
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Meat
|
|
013
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Fish
|
|
014
|
Cooking Pot
|
Spicy Pepper
|
|
015
|
Cooking Pot
|
Nut
|
|
016
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant
|
|
017
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Plant, Plant, Plant
|
|
018
|
Cooking Pot
|
Stambulb
|
|
019
|
Cooking Pot
|
Stambulb, Goat Butter
|
|
020
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom, Mushroom, Mushroom, Mushroom
|
|
021
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Meat, Goron Spice
|
|
022
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Prime Meat, Goron Spice
|
|
023
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Gourmet Meat, Goron Spice
|
|
024
|
Cooking Pot
|
Crab, Goron Spice
|
|
025
|
Cooking Pot
|
Meat, Fish
|
|
026
|
Cooking Pot
|
Tier 2 Meat, Fish
|
|
027
|
Cooking Pot
|
Tier 3 Meat, Fish
|
|
028
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Rock Salt
|
|
029
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom, Rock Salt
|
|
030
|
Cooking Pot
|
Tier 1 Meat, Rock Salt
|
|
031
|
Cooking Pot
|
Tier 2 Meat, Rock Salt
|
|
032
|
Cooking Pot
|
Tier 3 Meat, Rock Salt
|
|
033
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fish, Rock Salt
|
|
034
|
Cooking Pot
|
Crab, Rock Salt
|
|
035
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Goron Spice
|
|
036
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom, Goron Spice
|
|
037
|
Cooking Pot
|
Meat, Spicy Pepper
|
|
038
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fish, Spicy Pepper
|
|
039
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fish, Stambulb, Oil Jar
|
|
040
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Bird Drumstick, Oil Jar
|
|
041
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Bird Thigh, Oil Jar
|
|
042
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Whole Bird, Oil Jar
|
|
043
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fish, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat
|
|
044
|
Cooking Pot
|
Porgy, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat
|
|
045
|
Cooking Pot
|
Hearty Salmon, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat
|
|
046
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom, Fruit
|
|
047
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fruit
|
|
048
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fruit, Fruit, Fruit, Fruit
|
|
049
|
Cooking Pot
|
Hylian Tomato
|
|
050
|
Cooking Pot
|
Hylian Tomato, Fresh Milk, Rock Salt
|
|
051
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom, Hylian Tomato
|
|
052
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fish, Hylian Tomato
|
|
053
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk
|
|
054
|
Cooking Pot
|
Pumpkin, Carrot, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk
|
|
055
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom, Plant, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk
|
|
056
|
Cooking Pot
|
Meat, Plant, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk
|
|
057
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fish, Plant, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk
|
|
058
|
Cooking Pot
|
Sneaky River Snail, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter
|
|
059
|
Cooking Pot
|
Radish, Voltfruit, Hydromelon, Fresh Milk
|
|
060
|
Cooking Pot
|
Plant, Courser Bee Honey
|
|
061
|
Cooking Pot
|
Mushroom, Courser Bee Honey
|
|
062
|
Cooking Pot
|
Meat, Courser Bee Honey
|
|
063
|
Cooking Pot
|
Fish, Courser Bee Honey
|
|
064
|
Cooking Pot
|
Hylian Rice, Goron Spice
|
|
065
|
Cooking Pot
|
Pumpkin, Carrot, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice
|
|
066
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice
|
|
067
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Prime Meat, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice
|
|
068
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Gourmet Meat, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice
|
|
069
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Bird Drumstick, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice
|
|
070
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice
|
|
071
|
Cooking Pot
|
Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice
|
|
072
|
Cooking Pot
|
Porgy, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice
|
|
073
|
Cooking Pot
|
Hylian Rice, Hateno Cheese, Goron Spice
|
|
074
|
Cooking Pot
|
Carrot, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat
|
|
075
|
Cooking Pot
|
Pumpkin, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter
|
|
076
|
Cooking Pot
|
Tier 1 Meat, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter
|
|
077
|
Cooking Pot
|
Tier 2 Meat, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter
|
|
078
|
Cooking Pot
|
Tier 3 Meat, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter
|
|
079
|
Cooking Pot
|
Pumpkin, Meat
|