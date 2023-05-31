Quick Links

With over 200 recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are almost endless possibilities for Link to cook. All recipes in TOTK require some kind of ingredients that can be cooked in a pot, but some ingredients do not play well with others.

Any time you use a Monster Part, be sure to mix it only with Critters and Bugs, not with meat or herbs for example. Mixing Monster Parts and Critters will result in elixirs, while mixing food like meat and veggies or fish together will result in cooked food that will restore hearts and sometimes give a special effect as well.

These special effects can be incredibly useful to make it through your journey, survive cold areas, hot areas, or even replenish stamina while gliding, or provide hearts beyond Link's normal capacity.

The most used recipes will appear at the beginning of this list, then at the end you will find a list of all recipes regardless of their popularity, in case you are looking for something in particular.

Hearty Ingredients & Where To Get Them

Stamina (Enduring) Ingredients & Where To Get Them

All Recipes in TOTK

Below is a list of all recipes in TOTK, including the effect they give Link, if applicable, and the ingredients required to make the meal! If you're unsure what material qualifies as a "Mushroom, Fish, Fruit, etc," just click on the meal and refer to their individual page that contains a listing of all materials that fit into these applicable categories.

Icon

Meal

Recipe #

Cooking Method

Ingredient(s)

totk-mushroom-skewer-icon.png

Mushroom Skewer

001

Cooking Pot

Mushroom

totk-meat-and-mushroom-skewer-icon.png

Meat and Mushroom Skewer

002

Cooking Pot

Mushroom, Meat

totk-fish-and-mushroom-skewer-icon.png

Fish and Mushroom Skewer

003

Cooking Pot

Mushroom, Fish

totk-meat-skewer-icon.png

Meat Skewer

004

Cooking Pot

Meat

totk-fish-skewer-icon.png

Fish Skewer

005

Cooking Pot

Fish

totk-seafood-skewer-icon.png

Seafood Skewer

006

Cooking Pot

Seafood

totk-copious-meat-skewers-icon.png

Copious Meat Skewers

007

Cooking Pot

Meat, Meat, Meat, Meat

totk-copious-seafood-skewers-icon.png

Copious Seafood Skewers

008

Cooking Pot

Fish, Fish, Fish, Fish

totk-steamed-fruit-icon.png

Steamed Fruit

009

Cooking Pot

Plant, Fruit

totk-steamed-tomatoes-icon.png

Steamed Tomatoes

010

Cooking Pot

Plant, Hylian Tomato

totk-steamed-mushrooms-icon.png

Steamed Mushrooms

011

Cooking Pot

Plant, Mushroom

totk-steamed-meat-icon.png

Steamed Meat

012

Cooking Pot

Plant, Meat

totk-steamed-fish-icon.png

Steamed Fish

013

Cooking Pot

Plant, Fish

totk-sauteed-peppers-icon.png

Sautéed Peppers

014

Cooking Pot

Spicy Pepper

totk-sauteed-nuts-icon.png

Sautéed Nuts

015

Cooking Pot

Nut

totk-fried-wild-greens-icon.png

Fried Wild Greens

016

Cooking Pot

Plant

totk-copious-fried-wild-greens-icon.png

Copious Fried Wild Greens

017

Cooking Pot

Plant, Plant, Plant, Plant

totk-cooked-stambulb-icon.png

Cooked Stambulb

018

Cooking Pot

Stambulb

totk-buttered-stambulb-icon.png

Buttered Stambulb

019

Cooking Pot

Stambulb, Goat Butter

totk-copious-mushroom-skewers-icon.png

Copious Mushroom Skewers

020

Cooking Pot

Mushroom, Mushroom, Mushroom, Mushroom

totk-spiced-meat-skewer-icon.png

Spiced Meat Skewer

021

Cooking Pot

Raw Meat, Goron Spice

totk-prime-spiced-meat-skewer-icon.png

Prime Spiced Meat Skewer

022

Cooking Pot

Raw Prime Meat, Goron Spice

totk-gourmet-spiced-meat-skewer-icon.png

Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer

023

Cooking Pot

Raw Gourmet Meat, Goron Spice

totk-crab-stir-fry-icon.png

Crab Stir-Fry

024

Cooking Pot

Crab, Goron Spice

totk-meat-and-seafood-fry-icon.png

Meat and Seafood Fry

025

Cooking Pot

Meat, Fish

totk-prime-meat-and-seafood-fry-icon.png

Prime Meat and Seafood Fry

026

Cooking Pot

Tier 2 Meat, Fish

totk-gourmet-meat-and-seafood-fry-icon.png

Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry

027

Cooking Pot

Tier 3 Meat, Fish

totk-salt-grilled-greens-icon.png

Salt-Grilled Greens

028

Cooking Pot

Plant, Rock Salt

totk-salt-grilled-mushrooms-icon.png

Salt-Grilled Mushrooms

029

Cooking Pot

Mushroom, Rock Salt

totk-salt-grilled-meat-icon.png

Salt-Grilled Meat

030

Cooking Pot

Tier 1 Meat, Rock Salt

totk-salt-grilled-prime-meat-icon.png

Salt-Grilled Prime Meat

031

Cooking Pot

Tier 2 Meat, Rock Salt

totk-salt-grilled-gourmet-meat-icon.png

Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat

032

Cooking Pot

Tier 3 Meat, Rock Salt

totk-salt-grilled-fish-icon.png

Salt-Grilled Fish

033

Cooking Pot

Fish, Rock Salt

totk-salt-grilled-crab-icon.png

Salt-Grilled Crab

034

Cooking Pot

Crab, Rock Salt

totk-herb-saute-icon.png

Herb Sauté

035

Cooking Pot

Plant, Goron Spice

totk-fragrant-mushroom-saute-icon.png

Fragrant Mushroom Sauté

036

Cooking Pot

Mushroom, Goron Spice

totk-pepper-steak-icon.png

Pepper Steak

037

Cooking Pot

Meat, Spicy Pepper

totk-pepper-seafood-icon.png

Pepper Seafood

038

Cooking Pot

Fish, Spicy Pepper

totk-fragrant-seafood-stew-icon.png

Fragrant Seafood Stew

039

Cooking Pot

Fish, Stambulb, Oil Jar

totk-deep-fried-drumstick-icon.png

Deep-Fried Drumstick

040

Cooking Pot

Raw Bird Drumstick, Oil Jar

totk-deep-fried-thigh-icon.png

Deep-Fried Thigh

041

Cooking Pot

Raw Bird Thigh, Oil Jar

totk-deep-fried-bird-roast-icon.png

Deep-Fried Bird Roast

042

Cooking Pot

Raw Whole Bird, Oil Jar

totk-seafood-meuniere-icon.png

Seafood Meunière

043

Cooking Pot

Fish, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat

totk-porgy-meuniere-icon.png

Porgy Meunière

044

Cooking Pot

Porgy, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat

totk-salmon-meuniere-icon.png

Salmon Meunière

045

Cooking Pot

Hearty Salmon, Goat Butter, Tabantha Wheat

totk-fruit-and-mushroom-mix-icon.png

Fruit and Mushroom Mix

046

Cooking Pot

Mushroom, Fruit

totk-simmered-fruit-icon.png

Simmered Fruit

047

Cooking Pot

Fruit

totk-copious-simmered-fruit-icon.png

Copious Simmered Fruit

048

Cooking Pot

Fruit, Fruit, Fruit, Fruit

totk-simmered-tomato-icon.png

Simmered Tomato

049

Cooking Pot

Hylian Tomato

totk-fruity-tomato-stew-icon.png

Fruity Tomato Stew

050

Cooking Pot

Hylian Tomato, Fresh Milk, Rock Salt

totk-tomato-mushroom-stew-icon.png

Tomato Mushroom Stew

051

Cooking Pot

Mushroom, Hylian Tomato

totk-tomato-seafood-soup-icon.png

Tomato Seafood Soup

052

Cooking Pot

Fish, Hylian Tomato

totk-cream-of-vegetable-soup-icon.png

Cream of Vegetable Soup

053

Cooking Pot

Plant, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk

totk-veggie-cream-soup-icon.png

Veggie Cream Soup

054

Cooking Pot

Pumpkin, Carrot, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk

totk-cream-of-mushroom-soup-icon.png

Cream of Mushroom Soup

055

Cooking Pot

Mushroom, Plant, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk

totk-creamy-meat-soup-icon.png

Creamy Meat Soup

056

Cooking Pot

Meat, Plant, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk

totk-creamy-seafood-soup-icon.png

Creamy Seafood Soup

057

Cooking Pot

Fish, Plant, Rock Salt, Fresh Milk

totk-snail-chowder-icon.png

Snail Chowder

058

Cooking Pot

Sneaky River Snail, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter

totk-creamy-heart-soup-icon.png

Creamy Heart Soup

059

Cooking Pot

Radish, Voltfruit, Hydromelon, Fresh Milk

totk-glazed-veggies-icon.png

Glazed Veggies

060

Cooking Pot

Plant, Courser Bee Honey

totk-glazed-mushrooms-icon.png

Glazed Mushrooms

061

Cooking Pot

Mushroom, Courser Bee Honey

totk-glazed-meat-icon.png

Glazed Meat

062

Cooking Pot

Meat, Courser Bee Honey

totk-glazed-seafood-icon.png

Glazed Seafood

063

Cooking Pot

Fish, Courser Bee Honey

totk-curry-rice-icon.png

Curry Rice

064

Cooking Pot

Hylian Rice, Goron Spice

totk-vegetable-curry-icon.png

Vegetable Curry

065

Cooking Pot

Pumpkin, Carrot, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice

totk-meat-curry-icon.png

Meat Curry

066

Cooking Pot

Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice

totk-prime-meat-curry-icon.png

Prime Meat Curry

067

Cooking Pot

Raw Prime Meat, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice

totk-gourmet-meat-curry-icon.png

Gourmet Meat Curry

068

Cooking Pot

Raw Gourmet Meat, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice

totk-poultry-curry-icon.png

Poultry Curry

069

Cooking Pot

Raw Bird Drumstick, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice

totk-prime-poultry-curry-icon.png

Prime Poultry Curry

070

Cooking Pot

Raw Bird Thigh, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice

totk-gourmet-poultry-curry-icon.png

Gourmet Poultry Curry

071

Cooking Pot

Raw Whole Bird, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice

totk-seafood-curry-icon.png

Seafood Curry

072

Cooking Pot

Porgy, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice

totk-cheesy-curry-icon.png

Cheesy Curry

073

Cooking Pot

Hylian Rice, Hateno Cheese, Goron Spice

totk-carrot-stew-icon.png

Carrot Stew

074

Cooking Pot

Carrot, Goat Butter, Fresh Milk, Tabantha Wheat

totk-pumpkin-stew-icon.png

Pumpkin Stew

075

Cooking Pot

Pumpkin, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter

totk-meat-stew-icon.png

Meat Stew

076

Cooking Pot

Tier 1 Meat, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter

totk-prime-meat-stew-icon.png

Prime Meat Stew

077

Cooking Pot

Tier 2 Meat, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter

totk-gourmet-meat-stew-icon.png

Gourmet Meat Stew

078

Cooking Pot

Tier 3 Meat, Tabantha Wheat, Fresh Milk, Goat Butter

totk-meat-stuffed-pumpkin-icon.png

Meat-Stuffed Pumpkin

079

Cooking Pot

Pumpkin, Meat