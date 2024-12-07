HoYoVerse has revealed the full details of the upcoming 1.4 update for Zenless Zone Zero, which is titled A Storm of Falling Stars. The new content will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Android and iOS devices on December 18, and it'll not only add new characters and locales to explore, but also a brand-new gameplay mode and a PS5 Pro update.

A New Chapter in HoYoVerse's Urban Fantasy RPG

Ever since its release in June 2024, Zenless Zone Zero has received regular updates with major gameplay additions and storyline expansions in short periods. Six months after its global opening, the game is now in the fourth expansion, A Storm of Falling Stars, which adds the playable agents Hoshimi Miyabi and Asaba Harumasa from the Hollow Special Operations Section 6.

Related Zenless Zone Zero: Lycaon Build Guide Lycaon may not hit the hardest, but he is capable of being one of the best Stun characters in the game.

Hoshimi Miyabi is the youngest Void Hunter in the game, and her weapon of choice is the Tailless, an Ethereal-Slaying Katana. She's attuned to Frost, allowing her to surround enemies with Icefire and to use devastating moves that cause Frost damage.

Meanwhile, Asaba Harumasa is an Electric agent who can switch between a bow and a blade and targets enemies with Electro Quivers. As an Attack character, his specialty is causing damage to opponents in a DPS fashion, unlike Miyabi who's an Anomaly type whose attacks debuff enemies. Players who have reached Inter-Knot Lv. 8 will be able to get him for free once the new update is available.

The 1.4 update brings the game to Chapter 5, continuing the story about the Vision Corporation conspiracy. The player will now get to learn secrets that have remained hidden for a long time and even the backstories of Wise and Belle during the major crisis their characters are facing.

The update brings more than just more story events and playable characters, though. One of its major additions will be the added support to PlayStation 5 Pro, enhancing the performance and allowing its graphics to make use of the ray-tracing technology, which has been significantly improved when compared to the base model.

The game will revamp the story presentation, cutting down the TV mode and replacing it with new stage narratives instead as Proxies will now be commanding Eous. Leveling up the Inter-Knot will also be easier and characters will no longer share Decibels, allowing players to consecutively unleash Ultimate skills. Players can also control all contracted Agents in the city and it'll be possible for Proxies and Agents to hang out in New Eridu together.

Meanwhile, the Hollow Zero area, which is an end game portion of the experience, will have a major update with new events and a brand-new mode. According to a post on the official PlayStation Blog, Proxies will face fierce battles in the Lost Void and have the chance of using additional support, weapons, Bangboo assist skill and Resonia. Complete the missions to receive a new A-level Brawlerboo and other unspecified rewards.

One of its major additions will be the added support to PlayStation 5 Pro, enhancing the game's performance and allowing its graphics to make use of the ray-tracing technology, which has been significantly improved when compared to the base model.

The new mode, Deadly Assault, is a new periodic operation that brings higher risks to combat. There will be three strong bosses to face and players can't reuse Agents and Bangboo that have already been called upon during one of the previous battles. While the challenge can be tried multiple times, it'll be important to learn how to exploit the enemies' weaknesses to beat them. There'll also be tower defense battles between Bangboo and Ethereals with players dictating their strategies.

The full list of additions can be seen in the new trailer: