Zenless Zone Zero adds new and unique characters regularly and one addition to the cast is Astra Yao. She is an S-Rank Support character with the Ether attribute that has what is arguably one of the most unique kits in the game. Astra Yao is capable of doing some decent damage, but her specialty is buffing the other two characters on the team, giving them a boost in damage and allowing quick assists without the normal triggers, in exchange for her being inactive on the team and providing support on the field.

Best W-Engines for Astra Yao

Astra Yao isn’t heavily reliant on her signature W-Engine and has a few excellent options if her signature one isn't available.

Elegant Vanity When any squad member enters the field through a Quick Assist, Chain Attack, Defensive Assist, or Evasive Assist, the equipper gains 5 energy. This effect can be triggered once every 5s. When the equipper consumes 25 or more energy, the DMG dealt by all squad members increases by 10%, stacking up to 2 times, and lasting 20 seconds. Repeated triggers refresh the duration. Only one instance of this effect can exist in the same squad. Bashful Demon Increases Ice Damage by 15%. When launching an EX Special Attack, all squad members' attack increases by 2% for 12s, stacking up to 4 times. Retriggering refreshes duration. Passive effects of the same name do not stack. Kaboom the Cannon When any friendly unit in the squad attacks and hits an enemy, all friendly units' attack increases by 2.5% for 8 seconds, stacking up to 4 times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately, and each friendly unit can provide 1 stack of buff. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

The benefits of Elegant Valley are a great pairing for Astra Yao’s kit and tailored to make her even better at enabling the team to deal consistent damage. While this is her best W-Engine pairing, it's not even required for maximum utility from Astra Yao, there are actually quite a few options you can use for her that are readily available that can help maximize the support she brings out.

Bashful Demon is Soukaku’s signature W-Engine, and it won’t be overly amazing at its first rank, but from rank 3 and beyond, it becomes an even stronger choice for Astra Yao. Keeping the buff active with her is easy and having a percentage stackable damage buff to give your team is always a good option on a W-Engine that is easily obtainable.

Lucy’s signature weapon, Kaboom the Cannon, is another strong choice for use with Astra Yao. It provides some decent energy regeneration and the stackable team attack increases. The only downside is that you’ll need to make frequent use of each team member to hit enemies to maintain the attack buff it provides.

Best Disk Drive Set for Astra Yao

Some sets can work well with Astra Yao, but there is only one very strong and optimal choice for her.

There are a few options for Disk Drive sets that might work out for Astra Yao, but the Astral Voice 4-piece set is the best option by far. The full 4-piece set will increase attack by 10% and whenever any squad member enters the field using a Quick Assist, all squad members gain 1 stack of Astral, up to a maximum of 3 stacks, lasting 15 seconds. Repeated triggers reset the duration. Each stack of Astral increases the damage dealt by the character entering the field using a Quick Assist by 8%. Only one of these effects can be active at a time in the same squad.

Astra Yao can make frequent use of this set and maintain these benefits for long amounts of time. After obtaining the full 4-piece set, you’ll want to consider either Swing Jazz or Hormone Punk 2-piece sets to pair with the Astral Voice set. The Swing Jazz 2-piece set will give an Energy Regen bonus of 20% and is always a good option for maintaining constant energy. But Hormone Punk’s 2-piece set will also give her a 10% Attack boost if you’re having a harder time with dealing damage with her kit.

Best Teams for Astra Yao

Due to her kit, Astra Yao can work in almost every team she’s in and double dps characters are great options due to the attack buffs she gives them.

Since Astra Yao is a simple character to play, you’ll want to play around and find some teams that work well for you. Using Zhu Yuan for dps and Qingyi for stun will pair well with her for a few reasons. Zhu Yuan and Qingyi share a faction and unlock their additional abilities together, where Zhu Yuan will unlock Astra Yao’s due to being an attacker. Both of them also have a ton of mobility and dodging options on top of solid dps in general, making them capable of taking full advantage of Astra Yao’s buffs.

You could also use Harumasa as a replacement for Zhu Yuan if she isn’t available. He has great mobility while also providing consistent damage with Qingyi at his side to stun enemies to toss out some heavy-hitting burst damage. He isn't a bad option and if you snagged him when he was available for free, he can help with taking down enemies quickly. In the end, you should play around and find out what team works best for you with Astra Yao. At the time of her release, it is a bit harder to find a way to fit her into teams, but her additional ability is easy enough to obtain, so as long as you pair her with at least one attacker, you’ll be able to get the extra benefits.