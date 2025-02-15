We love Bangboo. With so many different variants tailored to your team’s vibe and bursting with personality, it’s hard not to love Zenless’ mascot. As cute as they are, Bangboo also offer great support from healing to buffs and even extra damage. Behind every strong team comp is a loveable Bangboo to guide you through the Hollow. With so many different styles, some tailored to specific factions, you are sure to find the right fit for you.

While their cast is still large, they release a lot slower than characters, obtainable through their own strictly free-to-play banner. If you want to invest in your little friends, you’ll have to put in the hours to grind out boopons which are used exclusively on the Bangboo banner. Afterward, make sure to visit Enzo in his workshop to level them up so they can be the best versions of themselves. Your companion will thank you later.

10 Sharkaboo

Perfect For An Icy Squad

Sharkaboo is an S-rank Bangboo which specializes in Ice DMG, and anomaly build up. It can be obtained through the Bangboo banner and is guaranteed after 80 pulls with no 50/50.

This Bangboo provides strong ice support by planting traps to stack freezing effects or trigger disorder when combined with other elements. If at least two squad members are Ice units, the anomaly build-up of its chained attack is increased by 100%. This offers you more flexibility with your squad, as you do not need to pull characters in the same faction to get the most out of this Bangboo.

A strong substitute while you build Sharkaboo is the A-rank Penguinboo, who performs a similar role.

9 Rocketboo

Lets Light This Place Up!

Rocketboo is an S-rank Bangboo, specializing in Fire DMG and anomaly build up. It can be obtained through the Bangboo banner and is guaranteed after 80 pulls with no 50/50.

This Bangboo is ready for a fight, firing rockets that deal Fire DMG, burning enemies in its path. It can also be used to trigger disorder if fighting alongside at least one squad member of a different element. To get the most of Rocketboo, you want to run it along with at least two fire units for its chained attacks to have a 100% anomaly build up increase.

No Rocketboo? Try the A-rank Cryboo!

8 Plugboo

Sure To Give You A Shock

Plugboo is an S-rank Bangboo. It is best for dealing Electric DMG and building anomaly stacks. It can be obtained through the Bangboo banner and is guaranteed after 80 pulls with no 50/50.

Its deadly EM canon deals lots of Electric DMG which is sure to shock your enemies. When paired with at least two electric units, its chained attack’s anomaly build up is increased by 100%, allowing you to stack shock effects and trigger disorder using that last slot for a different anomaly unit. It is a flexible choice that can serve your starter character Anby well.

Have no fear! The A-rank Electroboo is here to sub your Plugboo until it's ready for battle!

7 Resonaboo

Ether Support Is Here!

Resonaboo is an S-rank Bangboo which deals Ether DMG and assists in anomaly stacks. It can be obtained through the Bangboo banner and is guaranteed after 80 pulls with no 50/50.

Creating black holes to gather enemies and deal Ether DMG is a deadly move. Combined with its ability to throw bombs, this Bangboo is perfect for keeping your enemies close together to stack corruption effects. When paired with at least two Ether units, its anomaly build up rate for chained attacks increases by 100%. Your enemies won’t see what hit them.

A-rank Devilboo is ready to cause mischief while you wait for that golden pull.

6 Bangolver

Bang! And The Enemies Are Gone

Bangolver is an S-rank Bangboo that deals Physical DMG to enemies while building anomaly stacks. It can be obtained through the Bangboo banner and is guaranteed after 80 pulls with no 50/50.

It’s a gun. After shooting the enemy with shockshells, Bangolver deals Physical DMG while stacking assault effects on the enemies, perfect for disorder triggers using another element. Making the most of this, Bangboo requires at least two physical units for its chained attack to gain a 100% anomaly build up increase. When paired with your starter character, Billy, and another physical unit, you are sure to do some damage.

No S-rank? You're just in luck. A-rank Luckyboo may be what you need.

5 Officer Cui

Little Guy Reporting For Duty

Officer Cui is an S-rank Bangboo who deals large amounts of Physical DMG to enemies. It can be obtained through the Bangboo banner and is guaranteed after 80 pulls with no 50/50.

This little officer performs best when it is biting enemies to deal Physical DMG and, with the help of two members from its faction, the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, it gets a 35% DMG increase for its chained attack. Enemies beware when Cui is on duty you stand no chance. Besides, that little vest matches its fellow squad mates is so cute! What more could you want?

As long as you run an anomaly character, A-rank Magnetiboo can sub in!

4 Agent Gulliver

The Hollow Doesn't Stand A Chance