Zenless Zone Zero features fast-paced, dynamic combat with a mix of melee and ranged attacks, along with a variety of characters, each with unique abilities and weapons.

All Codes For Zenless Zone Zero

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Zenless Zone Zero. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/4

BANDP43VWC7H – 60 Polychromes and 6,000 Dennies

NB6D9SB4MPSZ -6 Crystallized Plating Agent

USNC9SB4499R – 6 W Engine Power Supplies

NS6U9TTLM6AV – 2 Bangboo Algorithm Modules

4BPDRBT459RH – 6,000 Dennies

KANURBT5MQ8D – 40 Polychromes

CATCHABOO – 30 Polychromes

UNDERCOVERRNB – 300 Polychromes

XTNDQAS44985 – 4 Official Investigator Log

ZZZFREE100 – 300 Polychromes, 30K Dennies, 2 Senior Investigator Logs, 3 W-Engine Energy Modules

How to Redeem Codes in Zenless Zone Zero

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Zenless Zone Zero on your Mobile Device Click on the Redemption Code option in your Menu. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Go to your Mail. Enjoy your new rewards!

