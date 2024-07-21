Key Takeaways Ellen, Zenless Zone Zero's first S-Rank Banner character, is an Attack character with Ice attributes, excelling in burst attacks.

Optimal W-Engines for Ellen include Deep Sea Visitor or The Brimstone, maximizing her damage potential.

Top Disk Drive sets for Ellen are Polar Metal, Woodpecker Electro, and Puffer Electro, enhancing her abilities and damage output.

Zenless Zone Zero has a nice variety of characters to start with during its 1.0 launch. Ellen is the first S-Rank character players can pull for. Ellen is an Attack character with the Ice attribute that can be added to her attacks to freeze enemies while in battle. She’s a quick character with a unique burst attack that can be used multiple times to stack up good damage.

Best W-Engines For Ellen

When looking for some weapons to use for Ellen, you really want to stick with her Deep Sea Visitor S-Rank W-Engine. This is the banner that paired with Ellen for her launch and will benefit her the most. Deep Sea Visitor will increase Ellen’s Ice Damage by 25% and upon hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack her Crit Rate will increase by 10% as well for 8 seconds. When using Ellen’s Dash Attack her Crit Rate will gain another 10% increase for 15 seconds. This is the best and most optimal W-Engine for Ellen as it is tailored perfectly to her kit and maximizes her overall damage potential.

Another S-Rank W-Engine option is The Brimstone W-Engine. The Brimstone will increase Ellen’s Attack by 3.5% for 8 seconds when hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter. This can stack 8 times and can be triggered once every .5 seconds, making this another amazing W-Engine to give Ellen to use for a fight. Though initially something you would use for Soldier 11, it will do just fine in Ellen’s hands.

If these S-Rank W-Engines are a bit too hard to get your hands on, you can get your hands on the Starlight Engine A-Rank W-Engine fairly easily. When using a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist Ellen will gain a 12% Attack increase. This W-Engine isn’t super special or won’t have any special effects. But this is still a solid choice for you if you’re struggling with getting an S-Rank W-Engine.

One more good W-Engine to use is the Cannon Rotor A-Rank W-Engine. Cannon Rotor will increase Ellen’s Attack by 1.5% and when an Attack lands a Crit on enemies, they will gain another 200% Damage for the attack. The only real downside is that this effect can be triggered once every 8 seconds. Overall, it is a nice choice to use, but still not a bad one to use for Ellen.

Best Disk Drive Sets For Ellen

When it comes to Disk Drives for Ellen, you’ll want to prioritize using a 4-piece set mixed with another 2-piece set. All the following sets will work with each other really well if you use 4 from one of the options and then another 2 from another. The Polar Metal 4-piece set is going to be a very solid set for Ellen. The 2-piece set for Polar Metal will increase Ice Damage by 10% and the full 4-piece set will increase the Damage to Basic and Dask Attacks by 20% on top of the 2-piece set bonus. When another team member inflicts Freeze or Shatter the effect will increase another 20% for 12 seconds.

Another top option for a Disk Drive set for Ellen is the Woodpecker Electro 4-piece set. The 2-piece buffs Ellen will receive from this set will be an 8% increase to Crit Rate. The full 4-piece set will gain the 2-piece bonus as well as increasing Attack by 9% for 6 seconds when you get a critical hit with a Basic Attack, Dodge Counter, or EX Special Attack. This is a nice option for Ellen since she does have a quick and easy-to-gain EX move that will be used as often as possible.

The last option for Disk Drive sets will be the Puffer Electro set. At 2 pieces, these Disk Drives will increase Ellen’s PEN Ratio by 8%. This ensures that attacks can ignore a target's defense and deal more damage more often. With the full set for Puffer Electro, Ellen will receive a 20% Damage increase for her Ultimate. When using Ellen’s Ultimate, she will also gain a 15% Attack increase for 12 seconds as well. This set is a nice and solid option for almost all damage dealers in Zenless Zone Zero and is always worth leveling up and putting on your heavy hitters.

Best Teams For Ellen

When coming up for teams to use with Ellen, you can’t go wrong with Lycaon, Anby, or Koleda to maximize damage with stun. Ellen is going to also gain a nice bonus when using her with someone of the same faction or element as her. Lycaon will have the overall best synergy with Ellen since they share the same element, but all three are going to do a great job of making sure that you can stun enemies quickly and effectively throughout the fight. Consider any of these three to make quick work of enemies.

If those three characters aren’t your speed, or you want something else, you might like pairing Ellen with Corin. Both characters share the same faction and, though stunning enemies will be a bit harder, you’ll get a nice buff for Ellen with both of them in the party. When using Ellen with a character that shares the Ice Affinity or Faction, she will gain an Ice Damage increase of 3% for 10 seconds when dealing Ice Damage, stacking up to 10 times. This will make Corin a very nice partner for Ellen and this buff will make up for some of the lack of synergy between the two characters.

Lastly, you may wish to pair a supporting character with Ellen. This is where Soukaku might come into play for you. She shares the Ice Affinity with Ellen to give her buff, while also giving her the ability to transfer buffs via Chain Attacks or Quick Assists. Soukaku can also give Ellen another 20% buff to Ice Damage as well. The two have some amazing synergy and are capable of benefitting from each other greatly.

Once you have the W-Engine, Drive Disks, and Team set up for Ellen, you may want to upgrade Ellen’s Core Skills via her character screen. These will give small bonuses to her build in general that will slowly build up to make her stronger than before. Ellen is a very solid S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero and worth building up and running as a main damage dealer for your teams.

