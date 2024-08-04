Key Takeaways Lycaon shines as a stun character in Zenless Zone Zero, enhancing team damage output.

Optimal W-Engines for him include The Restrained and Hellfire Gears for impressive buffs.

Recommended team compositions with Ellen or Corin for maximum synergy and damage.

Zenless Zone Zero launched with a solid variety of S-Rank characters for players to get their hands on and utilize in their teams. Lycaon is one of these S-Ranks that excels at dealing Stun damage to enemies while applying freeze to them. He doesn’t hit hard, but he has a fun playstyle that revolves around applying charged inputs while in combos and stunning enemies for your dps characters to deal a ton of damage.

Best W-Engines for Lycaon

The best W-Engine option for Lycaon will be The Restrained S-Rank W-Engine, which is his signature W-Engine. When Lycaon hits an enemy, his Damage and Daze from Basic Attacks will increase by 6% for 8 seconds, which can stack up to 5 times. This can be triggered once during each skill and is going to be the strongest option overall if you’re able to get your hands on it. This buffs his stun abilities and is a good choice for all stun characters, like Anby or Koleda. When used on Lycaon, he will perform at another level and will be one of your best stun character options in Zenless Zone Zero.

Another solid option for Lycaon is the Hellfire Gears S-Rank W-Engine. This is Koleda’s signature weapon, but since she is also a stun character, it works just fine with Lycaon. When using Hellfire Gears, Lycaon’s Energy Regen increases by .6% per second when he’s not on the field. When using his EX Special Attack, his Impact is increased by 10% for 10 seconds and stacks up to 2 times. The overall buffs this W-Engine provides makes it almost just as good of an option as The Restrained. Due to how versatile The Restrained is, Hellfire Gears loses out on how optimal it is on Lycaon, but just barely. Hellfire Gears is still a very solid option if you don’t have The Retrained yet.

S-Rank W-Engines are harder to get your hands on, but the Steam Oven A-Rank W-Engine is also relatively easier to get. Steam Oven will increase Lycaon’s Impact by 2% for every 20 Energy accumulated. This can stack 8 times total and after the Energy has been used, the Impact bonus will remain for 8 more seconds. Steam Oven is easy to obtain for players and can even be bought with currency within Zenless Zone Zero, with the W-Engine providing nice buffs on top of the easy way to obtain the W-Engine, it will make Steam Engine a top option if you’ve been having a hard time with getting the S-Rank Engines.

One more great choice for an A-Rank W-Engine will be the Precious Fossilized Core W-Engine. Precious Fossilized Core will allow Lycaon to deal 10% more damage to targets with less than 50% health. When the target has less than 75% health Lycaon will receive another 10% damage bonus on top of the previous 10%. While Lycaon isn’t going to be the biggest damage dealer for teams in the game, this W-Engine will help add more damage to your team while he is also applying stun to enemies.

Best Disk Drives for Lycaon

When searching for Disk Drive sets for Lycaon, you don’t need to look further than the Shockstar Disco Disk Drive set. You will want the full 4-piece set for him where Lycaon’s Impact will be increased by 6%. On top of the Impact increase, Lycaon will also gain 20% more daze on targets from his Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters. But since there are 6 total Disk Drive slots, you’ll want another set to pair with Shockstar Disco, and this is where you’ll want to consider one of two sets for Lycaon. Polar Metal will increase Lycaon’s Ice Damage by 10% and Swing Jazz will increase Energy Regen by 20%. Both of these will be up to what works best for the team you’ve got Lycaon in but are the most optimal options for Lycaon’s Disk Drive sets.

Best Teams for Lycaon

When putting together a team for Lycaon, you will want to go with either Ellen or Corin for the primary dps slot for the team. Both characters synergize well with Lycaon due to being part of the same faction and activating their bonuses. Ellen has a little more synergy with Lycaon because Lycaon will provide an Ice Resistance debuff on enemies while Ellen can unload her entire kit to take down enemies.

Corin is a nice pairing with Lycaon as she deals bonus damage to stunned targets, and this just so happens to be Lycaon’s specialty. He will stun targets for Corin while she will output some big damage. You can’t go wrong with either of these dps characters as Lycaon’s partners. If you feel like you don’t need a support slot taken for a character, you can also run with all three of these characters as well if their synergy with each other is something that meshes with your playstyle.

Support characters like Soukaku, Rina, or Lucy also synergize well with Lycaon. Soukaku and Rina Lycaon will be the two that synergize best with Lycaon when you’ve got Ellen on the team as well due to the same faction and attribute Stun modifier Lycaon will receive. Soukaku will also buff Ice Damage for the entire team, making her paired with Lycaon and Ellen exceptionally amazing. Rina will gain a boost to her Shock inflictions when a character shares her faction or element as well.

Lucy won’t work as well with Ellen and Lycaon on the same team as she will need a character with the same faction or element to take advantage of her Crit Rate and Crit Damage. This is where you will want the Lycaon, Corin, and Lucy team set up. Corin will be able to trigger the additional abilities for both Lycaon and Lucy as she will share a faction with Lycaon and the element with Lucy. Their synergy is relatively good as well, so you can’t go wrong when teaming these three up with each other.

Lycaon is a solid stun character in Zenless Zone Zero that will excel at opening up opportunities for your big damage dealers to unleash attacks upon enemies with little to no threats when in a fight. While he won’t be doing a ton of damage for the team, he is an excellent choice in the stun role for the team and, with the right Disk Drives and W-Engine, he can do a bit more damage to help out the dps roles. Lycaon works well with every Ice element character as well as the rest of the cast that does share his faction as well. Once he’s been built up, and you’ve got a team picked out, you’ll want to level up his skills to maybe buffer out that damage and increase Lycaon’s overall numbers.

