Key Takeaways Nekomata's ideal W-Engines include Steel Cushion or Starlight Engine for increased physical damage & attack boosts.

Fanged Metal and Woodpecker Electro are top Disk Drive sets for Nekomata to boost physical damage and crit rate.

Recommended teams for Nekomata include Nicole and Anby for stunning enemies and utilizing her dodge counters effectively.

There are quite a few interesting and fun characters to use in Zenless Zone Zero, some will have quite a few tools at their disposal while others will be fairly straightforward. Nekomata is a day 1 S-Rank in Zenless Zone Zero that is a lot more dodge focused and quick in comparison to most of the cast available. She doesn’t hit the hardest, but she is very fast and allows players a lot of freedom when in a fight. But what are her best W-Engines, Disk Drive Sets, and Teams?

Best W-Engines For Nekomata

The most ideal W-Engine you can use for Nekomata is going to be the Steel Cushion S-Rank W-Engine. This is Nekomata’s signature W-Engine and will benefit any character that excels in Physical Damage, but will still be your best option for Nekomata. Steel Cushion will increase Physical Damage by 20% and Nekomata’s damage will increase by 25% when attacking an enemy from behind. Since she excels at going under enemies quickly and attacking from behind, Nekomata will do the most work with this W-Engine in her hands.

The second W-Engine to consider bringing with Nekomata will be the Starlight Engine A-Rank W-Engine. This is a solid option for Nekomata as it will increase her Attack by 12% for 12 seconds when using a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist. When using her, you’ll want to utilize her dodge counter as often as possible and this W-Engine will increase how effective these will be in her hands. Starlight Engine is a simple yet super effective W-Engine for you to use on Nekomata.

The third-best option for a W-Engine for Nekomata will be the Cannon Rotor A-Rank W-Engine. This one will increase Attack by 7.5% and when Attacks land a Crit on an enemy, Cannon Rotor will inflict another 200% of Attack as Damage, and this can be triggered every 8 seconds. Another simple option for you to use for Nekomata, but still somewhat effective as she will be attacking often and quickly. If you want this W-Engine to be a bit better, much like most in Zenless Zone Zero, you will want to use duplicates to increase it’s stats.

Best Disk Drive Sets For Nekomata

Now, when thinking about Disk Drive sets for Nekomata, you’ll most likely want to go with the full Fanged Metal set. The full set will increase Physical Damage by 10% and whenever a squad member inflicts the Assault status on an enemy, Nekomata will deal 35% more damage to the target for 12 seconds. This is going to be the best primary disk drive set to use for Nekotmata and paired with the Woodpecker Electro set to gain an 8% bonus to Crit Rate will be a very good combination.

If you’d like to have a more Crit-focused build, you can instead use the full Woodpecker Electro set as well. This will increase the Crit Rate by 8% with the 2-piece set, which is already very nice on Nekomata. When using the 4-piece set and getting a crit with a Basic Attack, Dodge Counter, or Special Attack, it will increase Nekomata’s Attack by 9% for 6 seconds. Paring this disk drive set with Puffer Electro for a PEN Ratio 8% boost or even Fanged Metal for that 10% Physical Damage boost will benefit Nekomata greatly as well.

A third disk drive set option will be Puffer Electro, which will be a little more specialized for Nekomata. The full set for Puffer Electro will increase PEN Ratio by 8% and increase Ultimate Damage by 20%, and when using Nekomata’s ultimate, it will increase her attack by 15% for 12 seconds. Pairing this with either Woodpecker Electro for the 8% Crit Rate boost or Fanged Metal for the 10% Physical Damage boost will work great for Nekomata. Allowing Nekomata to ignore armor and deal crits more often will be a great combination if that is something that works for you the most.

Best Teams For Nekomata

Getting a team set up for Nekomata is fairly easy, Nicole and Anby will be your best choice for a solid free-to-play team. Both can supply decent support and stun enemies while you use Nekomata to deal damage to enemies. Using Anby to stun your enemies and utilizing Nicole to use her Special Attack to deal area of effect damage while Nekomata is on the field is very optimal for Nekomata. This is overall just an easily accessible team for everyone and all three characters have great synergy with each other.

But if you are looking for a team with more S-Rank characters, you can use Lycaon for stun and Rita for support. They might not trigger Nekomata’s passives, but they will trigger their passives for each other and will in turn make the team a little more viable in general. Lycaon can stun enemies quickly and shut them down shortly after he’s been brought onto the field, while Rina can supply solid area of effect attacks before bringing Nekomata in to deal primary damage to those enemies. This is a very hard set of characters to get though, so you may want to stick with Anby and Nicole while you wait for all three of these characters to become available.

Nekomata is a quick and agile character who isn’t going to be the heavy-hitter damage dealer that most players will enjoy. But she allows for a quick and scrappy playstyle to utilize dodge counters and area of effect ultimate. When you’ve gotten her W-Engine, Disk Drive set, and team all sorted out, you’ll want to take a look at her skills to level them up as well. Slightly increasing what she can do with her kit will gradually make her much stronger and more enjoyable to play.

