HoYoverse has shared a trailer and new information on Evelyn, one of the latest agents to join Zenless Zone Zero. The new character is one of the highlights of the 1.5 "Astra-nomical Update" alongside Astra Yao.

A Fiery S-Rank Agent

Introduced as one of the key additions to the latest Zenless Zone Zero update, Evelyn is an S-Rank Attack-type agent aligned with the fire element and a member of the Stars of Lyra faction. As with other attackers, she excels at quickly causing damage with her skills.

While she may cause devastating damage, it'll be important to learn how to pull off combos with her basic attacks on enemies due to her special mechanics. By chaining many attacks or using some skills, players will have the chance to pull one of the enemies in and enter the Binding Seal state.

This will keep enemies tethered to Evelyn's Garrote, significantly raising her rate of achieving critical hits. As such, it'll be much easier to cause even more damage with the attacks than a normal attack would.

It will also be possible to accumulate more Burning Embers and Burning Tether points. Those points will make her special skills much more powerful and increase her fire damage. With three Burning Tether points, using the Garrote will activate a Chain Attack at a lower Interrupt Level.

While in Binding Seal, using a Special Attack also has the effect of pulling other enemies towards the one sealed. Once the attack is done, it'll trigger an explosion, spreading fire damage to enemies and cutting down the connection between the player and this target enemy.

Evelyn's additional ability, Ambush Point, also improves her attack power under specific squad configurations. By having a Stun or Support character in the team, her damage will be increased when it comes to using both chain attacks and her Ultimate, Lunalux Garrote.

The first time she uses Lunalux Garrote, Evelyn will take off her jacket and enter the Dance of Awakened Fire State. The attack itself deals massive fire damage to enemies and has the agent enter Binding Seal state with the target. Meanwhile, her new form, which lasts the whole battle, will allow her to retain Burning Tether Points when triggering the Chain Attack.

Besides all the gameplay details that the Zenless Zone Zero team shared in an update on their site, the developers have also shared a new video. Titled "In My Name," this trailer is a character presentation for Evelyn, focusing on her story elements.

In the video, we get to see Evelyn dealing with wanted criminals while using various different names. By the end of the video, we get to see her last target was Astra Yao, diving directly into the game's events. Instead of eliminating her, Evelyn became Astra's bodyguard and the two have developed a strong bond, which is showcased in the video's ending as she hears her true name called by a voice belonging to her new partner.

With Evelyn joining the playable options in the game, Zenless Zone Zero gets closer to completing the additions of the 1.5 "Astra-nomical Update." According to HoYoverse, the 1.5 version of the game is expected to last up to March 12, 2025, when a new update will likely bring more characters and gameplay additions to the free-to-play RPG now available on PS5, PC, Android and iOS.