Key Takeaways Ice-Jade Teapot is the top choice for Qingyi's W-Engine, providing powerful buffs for her combos.

Use The Restrained or Steam Oven as alternative for Qingyi's W-Engine if needed.

Pair Qingyi with Zhu Yuan, Nekomata, or Billy for optimal team synergy in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero has introduced many characters into the game. Qingyi is a character that will be someone you run into who works with Zhu Yuan in the world and happens to also synergize with her extremely well. Qingyi is a character that specializes in dealing Stun to enemies and inflicts the Electric attribute to enemies as well. She has a fun kit that allows players to use her more often than other stun characters, and Qingyi can deal massive damage during her combos. Qingyi hits harder than expected, moves quickly, and has an insanely good area-of-effect dodge counter than can be used for an extended amount of time. But what are the best W-Engines, Disk Drive Sets, and teams you can use for Qingyi?

Best W-Engines For Qingyi

The first and primary choice for a W-Engine will be the Ice-Jade Teapot S-Rank W-Engine. This is Qingyi’s signature W-Engine paired with her banner, and it will always be a character’s strongest option for their kits. When hitting an enemy with a basic attack, Qingyi will gain one stack of a buff named Tea-riffic. Each stack will increase her impact by .7% and can stack up to 30 times, lasting for 8 seconds. If Qingyi gains a stack of Tea-riffic when she possesses 15 or more stacks, all team members' Damage is increased by 20% for 10 seconds. This W-Engine is almost absurd in how amazing it is in Qingyi’s hands and will be amazing in the hands of most stun characters as well.

Another excellent option for Qingyi is The Restrained S-Rank W-Engine. This is Lycaon's W-Engine in particular, but it translates very nicely for Qingyi’s use. The Restrained will increase Damage and Daze from Basic Attacks by 6% when you use Qingyi’s attacks on an enemy. This effect can stack up to 5 times and will last for 8 seconds. While not as overwhelmingly amazing as the Ice-Jade Teapot, this is still a good option for you to slot in for Qingyi if it happens to be the best S-Rank option available for you.

If you are still waiting for a solid S-Rank W-Engine to make its way to you, then the Steam Oven A-Rank W-Engine will be a good option for you. Steam Oven will increase Qingyi’s impact by 2% for every 10 Energy that has been gained. This can stack up to 8 times. After using Qingyi’s energy, the increases impact bonus will remain for 8 seconds. Steam Oven won’t be the optimal option, but it is easily accessible and available quickly for players.

One last solid choice for you will be the Six Shooter A-Rank W-Engine. Six Shooter will give Qingyi a Charge stack every 3 seconds and will stack up to 6 times. When using a Special Attack, all Charge stacks will be used and each stack will then increase Daze on enemies by 4%. This is a simple, yet effective, W-Engine for your Stun characters in general and can be a nice option for you to use while you are waiting for some of the better options available.

Best Disk Drive Sets For Qingyi

When considering some Disk Drive sets for Qingyi, you’ll want to do a pairing of two particular sets, and either set can be swapped to be the primary set or the secondary set. Thunder Metal and Shockstar Disco will benefit Qingyi the most and if you have the Thunder Metal 4-piece set, her Electric Damage will increase by 10% and when you inflict Shock on an enemy, her attack will increase by 28%. Pairing this with the Shockstar Disco 2-piece set will also increase her Impact by 6% as well.

Changing the order of these two will give her a 10% Electric Damage boost with the Thunder Metal 2-piece set with a 6% Impact buff as well. With the full set of Shockstar Disco Qingyi’s Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters will then inflict 20% more Daze upon the main target. Both variations of these set combinations are viable and can benefit Qingyi's kit, allowing her to do more with everything she has available.

Best Teams For Qingyi

When making some teams for Qingyi, you have some options. In terms of pairing her with damage dealers, you’ll want to pair her with Zhu Yuan, Nekomata, or Billy. All three of these characters work well with Qingyi since she is very versatile and can help bring out the best in many damage dealers. Qingyi will take up quite a bit of field time due to how her kit works and how she throws out her stun damage. These three characters have quick burst windows and will allow you to maximize what you can do with Qingyi on their team.

If you are looking for a support character, you will most likely want to bring Nicole, especially if you have Zhu Yuan on the team. Zhu Yuan, Qingyi, and Nicole have some amazing synergy in comparison to some of the other team options available as all three will activate each other’s passives while in battle. Qingyi doesn’t need these two in her team, but they both do make her overall kit so much stronger.

Qingyi is one of the most solid stun characters available in Zenless Zone Zero. She can provide a ton of damage with a very entertaining set of options available in her kit. After getting her W-Engine, Disk Drive Sets, and Team, you’ll want to start upgrading her skills once available. Getting Qingyi’s skills to start doing slightly more and better damage will help her out in the long run and allow players to utilize her kit to the fullest.

