Key Takeaways Zhu Yuan excels at Ether Damage to stunned enemies & combining dodges with combos.

The Riot Suppressor Mark VI and The Brimstone are top options for W-Engines.

Best teams include Anby & Nicole or Lycaon & Alexandrina.

Zhu Yuan is the second S-Rank Banner character to make her way into Zenless Zone Zero, and she is already a solid burst damage character for players to use. Zhu Yuan is especially great at dealing huge amounts of Ether Damage to stunned characters and taking advantage of dodging to fit in more damage while in combos. Zhu Yuan has multiple modes for attacking that open up how players use her kit and give a varied and engaging playstyle.

Best W-Engines for Zhu Yuan

When looking for a W-Engine to equip for Zhu Yuan, you can’t go wrong with her banner W-Engine. The Riot Suppressor Mark VI is an S-Rank W-Engine that will increase Crit Rate by 15% and when using an EX Special Attack, Zhu Yuan will gain 8 Charge Stacks. Whenever Zhu Yuan’s Basic Attack deals Ether Damage, a charge stack will be used, increasing damage by 35%. These charges have an unlimited duration and will only be used once Zhu Yuan’s Basic Attack deals Ether Damage. Even though this W-Engine doesn’t do anything overly special, it is still extremely effective in Zhu Yuan’s hands.

The second-best S-Rank option is The Brimstone S-Rank W-Engine. Even though this is Soldier 11’s best weapon, it works well with several other characters. The Brimstone will increase Zhu Yuan’s Attack by 3.5% for 8 seconds when hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter. This can stack 8 times and can be triggered once every .5 seconds, making this another good choice to give Zhu Yuan.

One more solid W-Engine option is the Starlight Engine A-Rank W-Engine. This one is relatively easy to get your hands on and just a nice option while waiting for something better to come along. When using a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist, Zhu Yuan will gain a 12% Attack increase. This W-Engine is very straightforward and just accessible for every player looking to gear up a character in Zenless Zone Zero. It is easy to obtain this W-Engine and provides a solid boost to any character that can utilize it.

Best Disk Drive Sets for Zhu Yuan

The first and best Disk Drive choice to use for Zhu Yuan is the Chaotic Metal 4-piece set. The 2-piece set bonus for these will increase Ether Damage by 10% and the 4-piece set bonus will increase Crit Damage by 20%, but when any character in the team triggers Corruption, the Crit Rate will increase by 5.5% for 8 seconds. This can end up stacking 6 times and triggering the effect again will reset the duration. This is an amazing set to use with Zhu Yuan and when paired with the Woodpecker Electro her Crit Rate will increase another 8%.

Another option for a Disk Drive set for Zhu Yuan is the Woodpecker Electro 4-piece set. The 2-piece buffs Zhu Yuan will receive from this set will be an 8% increase to Crit Rate. The full 4-piece set will gain the 2-piece bonus as well as increasing Attack by 9% for 6 seconds when you get a critical hit with a Basic Attack, Dodge Counter, or EX Special Attack. Overall, this set is solid for most characters. Most characters are going to make good use of their Basic Attack, but this set also benefits those that will frequently use their EX Attacks as well.

The last option for Disk Drive sets will be the Puffer Electro set. At 2 pieces, these Disk Drives will increase Zhu Yuan’s PEN Ratio by 8%. This will make it so that attacks can ignore a target's defense and deal more damage. With the full set for Puffer Electro Zhu Yuan will receive a 20% Damage increase for her Ultimate. When using Zhu Yuan’s Ultimate, she will also gain a 15% Attack increase for 12 seconds as well. This set is a nice and solid option for almost all damage dealers in Zenless Zone Zero and is always worth leveling up and putting on characters that excel in burst damage characters.

Best Teams for Zhu Yuan

Two of the best characters to pair with Zhu Yuan are going to be Anby and Nicole. Both will provide ample Stun and Support to ensure that enemies will be stunned frequently and trigger the Corruption effect as often as possible. Zhu Yuan and Nicole are both Ether Damage dealers as well, so the Corruption effect is going to be a huge source of damage for this team in particular and the really nice part of having them in a team together is that they will both activate each other's core skills. Anby will be used to stun, Nicole will decrease enemy defense, and Zhu Yuan will be used to deal damage. Another bonus is that this is essentially a free-to-play option for those not looking to spend any cash in hopes of getting another character to pair with Zhu Yuan.

Another option for a team setup is a bit harder to get your hands on. Lycaon and Alexandrina will be the two S-Ranks that work very well with Zhu Yuan. Both fulfill the Stun and Support slots for your team. Since Zhu Yuan deals more damage to stunned enemies, you’ll always want a stun specialist on her team to really take advantage of her kit. Lycaon works well due to his ability to increase the stun multiplier on enemies, and Alexandrina can buff the entire team’s PEN Ratio to ignore an enemy's defense. You won’t be building up Corruption as often with this team, but you will be making good use of all three characters' kits.

Zhu Yuan is a solid attacker for your teams in Zenless Zone Zero and has a ton of variety in how her combos play out while in combat. With the two modes of attack, she is one of the most versatile characters in the game. Make sure you’ve worked to get the materials to upgrade her skills as well to increase various pieces of her kit as well. At first, these bonuses won’t seem like much but they will slowly compile into making her hit harder and better through these upgrades. Once done, you’ll have one of the harder-hitting and most fun S-Rank characters available in the game!

