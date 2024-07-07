Key Takeaways Versatile zombie titles offer deep stories, RPG elements, and immersive base building; we're focusing on the ones with the best base building.

Infection Free Zone and Unturned provide unique experiences with the customization options they offer for their bases.

Other zombie titles like DayZ challenge players with intense survival and base-building mechanics in the midst of multiplayer chaos.

There’s no shortage of zombie titles on the market. What makes them so enjoyable is the versatility found within the overflowing space. Those who crave deeper stories and RPG elements can find that. For those who want more immersion via base building, several titles can handle the job.

Constructing a base, fortifying it, and cultivating a colony is a source of joy and hope in a bleak world. When you want to take a breather from fighting, you’ll need a real place to call home.

10 Infection Free Zone

Zombie Apocalypse In A Real Life Setting

Developer Jutsu Games Platform(s) PC

Infection Free Zone immediately ropes you in as they claim you can pick any area to start your experience. This includes where you currently live. On the map, search for your residence, and get an interesting (albeit a little concerning) view of what your area would resemble in an apocalypse.

A delightful twist on zombie apocalypse titles, you then have plenty of opportunity to grow your colony and build a powerful base that stops zombies and hostile humans. You have all day to gather supplies, tear down buildings, and build more useful structures. Nightfall is when the danger begins.

9 Unturned

Attractive Design With Entertaining Gameplay

Developer Smartly Dressed Games Platform(s) PlayStation Xbox Nintendo Switch PC Mac

Unturned is a unique entry considering it's colorful, something not typical of zombie-centric titles. That doesn't detract from how many hours you can spend simply building your base, and in fact, it’s a rather attractive and fun title to admire.

Use various materials like wood or metal. Create intricate designs or opt for a straightforward build like a house. If you have the materials and the creativity, you can go wild. You can build a moving fortress too, since there are a variety of vehicles you can discover. Just be sure you have enough materials (and power) to manage it.

8 They Are Billions

Protect Yourself From the Constant Hordes

Developer Numantian Games Platform(s) PS4 Xbox One PC

Steampunk meets horror in They Are Billions. A real-time strategy is needed as the hordes are aggressive in their pursuit. A solid base is a must-have along with the right amount of protection. The top-down view of this title makes base building a more seamless process. Your main concern is resource management.

It's vital to upgrade buildings, making them as efficient as possible. If you want to expand your colony, you need to build things they need, like food sources. Protect them with walls and towers, and you should survive to see another day.

7 Miscreated

A Hardcore Online Survival Environment

Developer Entrada Interactive LLC Platform(s) PC

A key to enjoying the major parts of Miscreated is that you must like playing multiplayer because there is no single-player option. With that said, the base building is where it's at. It's intensive and flexible. As long as you have the crafting materials, you can build the fortress of your dreams to defend against the zombies (and the living enemies).

Or perhaps you want a massive construct almost like a colony? You can link up with friends or build alliances with other players. All of you can band together to create a thriving, sprawling masterpiece of a fortress.

6 Night Of The Dead

Build A Base Surrounded With Traps

Developer Jackto Studios Platform(s) PC

Base building means little in zombie titles if you can't protect them. Thankfully, there's plenty you can do in Night of the Dead. It's simple to do too. You build from the ground up, snapping floors or walls in place or going the free placement route. Researching unlocks new avenues too, as you can craft better items.

The countless hours you spend constructing a solid base can vanish in a flash. The dead swarm nightly, and they are not shy about ripping through your base. If you don't want to lose everything (and your life), take care of your defenses.

5 SCUM

A Hardcore Survivalist’s Dream

Developer Gamepires Platform(s) PC

If you're heavy into survivalist gameplay, SCUM is ideal. As an inmate left to die on an island, you must fight off "puppets," AKA zombies. And these walking-dead creatures enjoy running at you, so having a place to rest your head goes a long way. Just try to find time away from running and fighting for your life.

There are several areas you can choose for your base too. Stick close to the urban areas, lean toward the wooded regions, or get a nice beachfront area. Each has its challenges to contend with.

4 DayZ

Intricate Base-Building Mechanics

Developer Bohemia Interactive Platform(s) PS4 Xbox One PC

PvP and PvE make up most of the stress you'll endure in DayZ, but you'll still build a base for protection. As you run around fighting to survive, you'll gather resources that will contribute to the construction of a reliable base. Remember: it's not just zombies that want to kill you. Your base must hold up to enemy humans too.

Building a place to call home isn't the easiest process though. You'll need to find a time when you're not being attacked. Doing this with friends can make it less time-consuming.

3 State Of Decay 2

Build A Community In A Massive World

Developer Undead Labs Platform(s) Xbox PC

Its predecessor exploded onto the scene, and State of Decay 2 aimed to improve the base-building mechanisms that made the first title such a joy to experience. The locations are all fixed, so consider the likes of SimCity meet zombie apocalypse. But that doesn't detract from any of the enjoyment you can get.

You're developing a community. Find a solid spot, and it'll either come with structures pre-built or slots where you can add structures. You'll need the right amount of people and resources for anything to work. Others can move in, so plan just how welcoming or hostile you want to be.

2 Project Zomboid

An Open-World Top-Down Zombie Experience

Developer The Indie Stone Platform(s) PC

You're expected to go out of your way to survive in Project Zomboid. The open world map is incredibly large and easy to get lost in, but you must head out frequently to scavenge and fight. Before you build a base, you must find the right tools for the job. It's steeped in realism with the added complication of consistent zombie hordes attacking.

Find a good spot to call home on this ever-evolving map. Once you do, not only will you need the tools to construct anything else on the inside, but you'll also want to shore up defenses so nothing breaks in.

1 7 Days To Die

Cooperate Or Compete To Survive

Developer The Fun Pimps Platform(s) PS4 Xbox One PC Mac

Combine zombie apocalypse with tower defense mechanics and you have 7 Days to Die. There's a looming threat of an unstoppable horde headed your way. So, base-building must happen as early as possible. With how open the world is, you have plenty of room to explore and loot.

Keep in mind that when those seven days are up, hordes will continue to spawn until you're dead, or you manage to kill them all. Traps are vital for your base and any other defensive items like turrets. It's practically a staple to die only to return and try again.