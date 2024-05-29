Zombie.io is a casual shooting mobile game where players control an adorable potato character allied with humans to fight a zombie apocalypse. Experience continuous action by leading a team of heroes, each with unique skills, against waves of zombies. Utilize a variety of powerful weapons and armor to enhance hero abilities.

All Codes For Zombie.io

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Zombie.io. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/29Enhancement Blueprints, and 3x Clothing Enhancement Blueprints

US9999 : Redeem Code for rewards

: Redeem Code for rewards PTST2000 : Redeem Code free rewards

: Redeem Code free rewards Launchday : Redeem Code for 3x Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 200x Diamonds, 1x Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, 3x Glove Enhancement Blueprints, 3x Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 10k Banknotes

: Redeem Code for 3x Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 200x Diamonds, 1x Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, 3x Glove Enhancement Blueprints, 3x Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 10k Banknotes ZBFT3000 : Redeem Code for rewards

: Redeem Code for rewards ZOMB2024 : Redeem Code for 100x Diamonds, 4x Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 4x Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 3x Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 5x Glove

: Redeem Code for 100x Diamonds, 4x Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 4x Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 3x Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 5x Glove POTATO777 : Redeem Code for 2x Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 5x Basic Keys, 2x Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 6x Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 8x Glove Enhancement Blueprints, a 1x Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, and 1x Shoes Enhancement Blueprint

: Redeem Code for 2x Necklace Enhancement Blueprints, 5x Basic Keys, 2x Weapon Enhancement Blueprints, 6x Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 8x Glove Enhancement Blueprints, a 1x Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, and 1x Shoes Enhancement Blueprint gatling : Redeem Code for rewards

: Redeem Code for rewards PTST3333 : Redeem Code for 2x Advanced Keys, 100x Diamonds

: Redeem Code for 2x Advanced Keys, 100x Diamonds ZOMBTOP1 : Redeem Code for 4x Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 100x Diamonds, 1x Glove Enhancement Blueprint, 3x Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 5x Basic Keys, 1x Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, 1x Helmet Enhancement Blueprint

: Redeem Code for 4x Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 100x Diamonds, 1x Glove Enhancement Blueprint, 3x Clothing Enhancement Blueprints, 5x Basic Keys, 1x Necklace Enhancement Blueprint, 1x Helmet Enhancement Blueprint Betho123 : Redeem Code for rewards

: Redeem Code for rewards ZOMBIE2024 : Redeem Code for 2x Advanced Keys and 20x Hero Energy Drinks

: Redeem Code for 2x Advanced Keys and 20x Hero Energy Drinks Jdoctor : Redeem Code 1x Dr. J hero

: Redeem Code 1x Dr. J hero POTATO2024 : Redeem Code for 2x Advanced Keys and 100x Diamonds

: Redeem Code for 2x Advanced Keys and 100x Diamonds 333ZMBVSPT: Redeem Code for rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie.io

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Zombie.io on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Click your profile picture Click Redeem Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Input code Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.